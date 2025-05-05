ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays sign right-handers Turnbull, Ureña to one-year major league contracts

By The Canadian Press

Published

New York Mets pitcher José Ureña (54) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.