ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Blue Jays, Astros swap right-handed pitching prospects Robertson and Batista

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nick Robertson poses in Dunedin, Fla., on February 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.