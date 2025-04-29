ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

A look at the rivalry between Toronto FC and CF Montreal over the years

By The Canadian Press

Published

CF Montreal players hoist the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship soccer final in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.