ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Toronto City Council meeting to consider budget that includes 6.9 per cent tax bump

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Toronto homeowners may have to pay hundreds of dollars more this year as the city is proposing to increase property taxes by 6.9 per cent to fund its $18.8 billion 2025 budget. Toronto City Hall is pictured in Toronto, Saturday, March 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.