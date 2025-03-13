ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

‘Significant uncertainty’: Toronto could defer charges for some condo projects amid sagging development

By Joshua Freeman

Published

A new condo construction site is seen in downtown Toronto on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.