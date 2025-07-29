ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

City staff refuse to work at 2 Toronto indoor pools, citing unsafe conditions due to humidity

By Laura Sebben

Updated

Published

CUPE Local 79 President Nas Yadollahi provided an update after city workers ‘refused unsafe work’ at two indoor pools due to the ongoing heat wave in Toronto.


















