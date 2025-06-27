ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

5 Toronto speed cameras vandalized this week, police say

By Jermaine Wilson and Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto City Councillor Anthony Perruzza says speed cameras are not changing the behaviour of drivers and wants to see more visible markings in school zones.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.