ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Sir John A. Macdonald statue now visible outside Queen’s Park for first time in nearly 5 years

By Siobhan Morris

Published

A statue of Canada's first prime minister John A. MacDonald is seen outside Queen's Park in Toronto on June 11, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.