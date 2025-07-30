ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Province to appeal after Ontario court finds bike lane removal law unconstitutional

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Arda Zakarian has the details after Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice struck down the Ford government's attempt to remove bike lanes in parts of Toronto.


















