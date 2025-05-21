ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario PC caucus member opposed to government’s landfill plan in Dresden

By The Canadian Press

Published

Steve Pinsonneault. (CTV News file image)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.