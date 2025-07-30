ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario court strikes down Ford government’s plan to tear up Toronto bike lanes as unconstitutional

By Joshua Freeman

Published

A cyclist rides in a bike lane on University Avenue in Toronto on Friday, December 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.