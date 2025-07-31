ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

‘Do not roll over’: Ford says he told Carney to hit Trump back ‘as hard as we possibly can’ on trade

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Thunder Bay, Ont. Thursday July 31, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.