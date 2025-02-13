ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

PCs hold a ‘strong advantage’ in 4 out of 5 Ontario regions but Toronto still a toss up: survey

By Jermaine Wilson and Bryann Aguilar

Published

Voters in Ontario will go to the polls in 2 weeks. Polls show the PCs are maintaining a double digit lead over the Liberals. Jessica Smith Cross on the numbers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.