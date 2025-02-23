ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Ford’s PCs maintain 15-point lead as election nears, NDP gains ground on Liberals: Nanos survey

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Latest survey from Nanos Research shows Ford's PCs maintain 15-point lead as election nears (CTV News file photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.