ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Doug Ford says he wants to be Ontario premier ‘forever,’ as his rivals urge change

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks during a campaign event in Oldcastle, Ont., just outside Windsor, on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.