ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Doug Ford has big goals but cares about small stuff. It's how he wins, colleagues say

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford responds to questions from reporters during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.