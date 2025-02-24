ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

A ‘comfortable advantage:’ PCs have 15-point lead over Liberals as campaign enters last week, Nanos survey finds

By Codi Wilson

Published

Nanos Research Ontario election survey results released on Feb. 24, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.