ADVERTISEMENT

York

West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in York Region

By Laura Sebben

Published

Dutch and Kenyan scientists have been working on a mosquito trap which uses human odour to attract the malaria vector. (haykirdi / Istock.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.