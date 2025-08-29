York

Toronto man identified as victim in deadly Vaughan shooting

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.