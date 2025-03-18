ADVERTISEMENT

York

Replica handgun left behind after failed carjacking, suspect wanted: York police

By Laura Sebben

Published

York Regional Police are searching for a male suspect after a replica handgun was left behind during a failed armed carjacking in Vaughan.


















