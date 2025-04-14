ADVERTISEMENT

York

Religious leader allegedly sexually assaulted students during ‘spiritual study sessions’: York police

By Laura Sebben

Published

York police allege Pravin Ranijan, 44, of Toronto sexually assaulted multiple victims while teaching religious studies in Pickering and Markham.


















