ADVERTISEMENT

York

Missing ‘vulnerable’ man in Markham has been found, police say

By Joe Van Wonderen

Updated

Published

York Regional Police cruiser. (Source: YRP/X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.