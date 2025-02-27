ADVERTISEMENT

York

Man charged with multiple alleged violent sexual assaults of Vaughan youth: York police

By Laura Sebben

Published

York police release a photo of Shevon McBean - also known as rapper 'SG VERSACCE' - following alleged violent sexual assaults of a youth.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.