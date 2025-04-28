ADVERTISEMENT

York

Man arrested and charged with 2024 ‘industrial yard’ shooting in Vaughan

By Laura Sebben

Published

York police say they've charged a Mississauga man in connection with a 2024 shooting that damaged a business and multiple vehicles in Vaughan.


















