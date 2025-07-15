ADVERTISEMENT

York

Cyclist in hospital after being struck by motorist in Markham

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Emergency responders tend to a cyclist who was struck on July 14 in Markham.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.