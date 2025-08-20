ADVERTISEMENT

York

Costco opens its first fresh sushi counter in the GTA amid stiff competition for quick meal options

By Joshua Freeman

Published

The sushi bar is pictured at Costco's new store in Newmarket. (Costco/ Handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.