ADVERTISEMENT

York

2 suspects wanted following suspected vehicle arson in Vaughan

By Laura Sebben

Published

York Regional Police are searching for two people after a vehicle was purposedly set on fire in Vaughan last month.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.