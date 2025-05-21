ADVERTISEMENT

York

2 people charged after allegedly distracting victim, stealing their necklace in Richmond Hill

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A necklace recovered from a distraction theft is pisctured in this undated photo.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.