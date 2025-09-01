Peel

Two people charged in armed carjacking in Mississauga

By Laura Sebben

Published

Parth Sharma, 20 (left) and Ekamveer Randhawa, 19 (right) are both facing multiple charges in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga.


















