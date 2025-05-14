ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Police searching for 30-year-old man wanted for kidnapping and extortion

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

30-year-old Marlon Downey is wanted for a dozen charges including extortion, kidnapping and aggravated assault (PRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.