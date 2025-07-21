ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Peel police lay more than 2,100 charges in months-long street racing crackdown

By Laura Sebben

Published

More than 100 people were arrested and over 2,000 charges laid for street racing and other high-risk driving behaviours as part of a months-long enforcement project by Peel police.


















