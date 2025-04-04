ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Peel police arrest 2nd person, lay more charges after $5 million worth of trailers and freight stolen

By Laura Sebben

Published

Peel police have arrested and charged two Brampton men in connection with an investigation into $5 million in stolen cargo.


















