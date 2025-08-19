ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

New Canadian stainless steel tariff could lead to massive price increase on infrastructure projects: industry experts

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A new tariff in put in place by the Canadian government has some local business and municipal leaders concerned.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.