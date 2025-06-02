ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man arrested following alleged ‘violent sexual assault’ in Mississauga

By Laura Sebben

Published

Peel police say investigators arrested Ravinder Dhaliwal, 27, of Mississauga on May 7 for sexual assault.


















