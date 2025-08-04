ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Daylight carjacking of Rolls-Royce caught on video at plaza in Brampton

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Brampton Police are searching for suspects in a carjacking in Brampton where a Rolls-Royce was stolen, the entire incident being captured on camera.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.