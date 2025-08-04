ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being injured in Mississauga hit-and-run: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A male cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Aug. 2. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.