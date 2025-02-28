ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Brampton man arrested for kidnapping after posing as law enforcement official: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Manjinder Kalra, 32, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after allegedly posing as a law enforcement official, Peel police say.


















