ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

A new GTA reception centre will provide refugees arriving in Canada with shelter and other supports

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Peel Reception Centre will officially open its doors to 680 refugees and asylum seekers on Saturday. (Peel Region)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.