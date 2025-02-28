ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

‘20 times more potent than fentanyl’: CBSA and RCMP seize packages of synthetic opioids

By Laura Sebben

Published

Synthetic opioids and other crime-related items are seen in this photo released by the CBSA and RCMP after the arrest of a Mississauga man.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.