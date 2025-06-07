ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes ‘multiple pedestrians’ in Mississauga

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Emergency crews on scene after multiple people were reportedly struck by a vehicle Saturday June 7, 2025 (CTV Toronto photo).


















