ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

Thieves bike across frozen Lake Erie in Port Colborne in attempt to steal cable, wire: charges laid

By Laura Sebben

Published

Supplies used by two men to allegedly steal wire and cable from a breakwall along Lake Erie are seen on the left. Stripped wiring and cable are seen on top of the ice on Lake Erie on the right. (NRPS)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.