ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

‘State-of-the-art’ flying theatre attraction set to open in Niagara Falls

By Laura Sebben

Published

‘Niagara Takes Flight’ is set to open on Aug. 29, and is being billed as a $25 million “state-of-the-art flying theatre attraction.” (Niagara Parks)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.