ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

Man wanted for murder after fatally striking a senior with stolen vehicle at Niagara area park

By Laura Sebben

Published

Niagara police are searching for 50-year-old Davy Rocchetti. He is wanted for second degree murder in connection with an 82-year-old's death.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.