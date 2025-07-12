ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Woman dead, man in hospital after shooting in downtown Hamilton

By Laura Sebben and Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Paramedics tell CP24 one person was pronounced dead on scene, and one was rushed to hospital after a shooting in Hamilton.


















