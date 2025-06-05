ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Two Hamilton streets top list of worst Ontario roads: CAA

By Codi Wilson

Published

CAA has released its annual list of the top 10 worst roads in Ontario, with two in Hamilton taking the top spots.


















