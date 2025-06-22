ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Single-car crash kills 2 in Hamilton: police

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Hamilton police are investigating the single-car crash. (David Ritchie)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.