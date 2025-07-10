ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Paul McCartney to open TD Coliseum with Hamilton show this fall

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.