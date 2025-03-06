ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Dental clinic in Hamilton accused of improperly sterilizing instruments over a nearly 6-year period

By Laura Sebben

Published

A dental professional examines the inside of a patient's mouth. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.