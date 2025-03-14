ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

City of Hamilton begins clearing encampments from public property

By The Canadian Press

Published

A tent encampment is shown at Moss Park in Toronto on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.