ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Ontario Fire Marshal called following Burlington house fire

By Laura Sebben

Published

Fire crews can be seen battling a house fire in a Burlington neighbourhood on March 29, 2025. (Andrew Collins / CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.